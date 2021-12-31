Cashel Councillor urges people to take part in public consultation on town plans

There is just under a week to go until the consultation phase on the public realm plans for Cashel close.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Declan Burgess is encouraging people to avail of the opportunity to view the proposals and have their say.

He told Tipp FM that in the first phase of consultation, a lot of good ideas were put on the table.

“We got a lot of feedback in terms of adequate seating in the town centre, pedestrian safe streets, protect and enhance the town centre status.

“A couple of suggestions were a grand stand on the plaza, canopies in the town centre like the plaza area.

“We also discussed the possibility of cycleways in our town centre, providing water fountains so people can have reusable water.

“So, there was a lot of things discussed.”

He added that Wesley Square hasn’t been used properly and he’d like to see that used to its full potential.

Councillor Burgess told Tipp FM that parking is needed near Hogan Square for access to the Garda station, youth service and post office, but that the town could deliver much more to locals and tourists.

To view the proposals online, click here.