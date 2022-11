At separate checkpoints in North Tipperary the Tipperary Roads Policing unit has seized two cars.

At a check point in Thurles a driver failed to stop for Gardaí reversing away from the checkpoint.

Meanwhile in Nenagh a motorist drove straight through the check.

Both cars were eventually stopped by Gardai and the drivers arrested.

One was found to be disqualified from driving while the second was several times over the drink driving limit

Both will appear in court at a later date.