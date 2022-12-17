Carrick-on-Suir welcomes ninth Christmas Tractor Parade this evening

A fleet of tractors festooned with thousands of lights will descend on Carrick-on-Suir this evening.

Now in its ninth year the Christmas Tractors Parade promises to be bigger and brighter than ever.

Over 50 tractors will pass through villages in Kilkenny and Waterford later before reaching their final destination of the Town Hall car park in Carrick-on-Suir.

Stuart Downie is one of the organisers of the spectacle which has spawned similar events right across the country.

“We’ll be arriving into Piltown anytime I’d imagine from 5.30 onwards. We’re due to arrive in Portlaw with Santa Claus at 6 o’clock and then we’re due to be back in Carrick again for 7 o’clock that evening.

“So we’ll be in or around the outskirts of Carrick by 7 o’clock.”