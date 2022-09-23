Carrick-on-Suir estate to be taken in charge by Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council are ready to carry out the Taking in Charge of a Carrick-on-Suir estate.

Kieran Ladden, executive engineer with the council, says they are satisfied with progress at the Mill Crescent Estate in the town, and could look forward now to the next steps.

There had been issues in the estate with connectivity as it was not linked up to the public road, however, in recent months accessibility has been addressed and improved.

Members of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District were told that while there was no timeline, it was in ‘good order’ to be taken in charge.

Councillors were told that any estates in a similar state could also now be considered by the local authority for same.