Carrick on Suir Councillor Calling For Temporary Planning Permission For Log Cabins Owners

A Sinn Fein Cllr is calling for temporary planning permission to be granted for people moving into log cabins or mobile homes because they can’t find anywhere else to live.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne says he’s aware of increasing numbers of local people choosing to do this despite the fact they don’t have planning permission.

Tipperary County Council says they are obliged to intervene in cases where complaints have been made.

And they try to give people as much time as they need to find somewhere else to live before issuing enforcement orders to have the illegal homes removed.

Cllr Dunne says it should be possible to grant temporary planning permission that could be reviewed on a regular basis:

“Put your planning application in for a log cabin, say you want it for 12 months. They review it after 12 months.

“The council are, the are the guardians of planning and they have to enforce and they have to act so that no one is blaggarding by putting up these things ‘willy-nilly’ and renting them out and then becoming slum landlord.”