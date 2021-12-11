Carrick-on-Suir Cathaoirleach calls for more bins in Tipperary

Stronger messaging around littering and more bins in recreational areas are needed in Tipperary.

This was the view of the Cathaoirleach of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, Councillor Mark Fitzgerald.

He told Tipp FM that if bins are there, people will use them properly and it should cut down on litter.

“We got twelve of the new bins last year, the smart bins.

“They’re proving very efficient in the areas and people are using them properly thank God.

“There was historical issues with the old bins where there were a number of them around the different towns, around Fethard and Killenaule, and what they were being used as in the morning times, early in the morning, or late in the evening, was for people throwing out domestic waste.

“They weren’t being utilised for the purpose they were supposed to be, as someone just walking down the street and throws in their cup of coffee or food wrapper or something like that and they were being abused.”

He added that messaging about littering is really helpful and it’s important to encourage people to dispose of their waste properly.

Councillor Fitzgerald said there needs to be more bins in recreational and green space.