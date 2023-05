The ETB Future Education and Training Center in Carrick-on-Suir has achieved Green Flag status.

During a recent ceremony, it became Tipperary’s first ETB FET center to receive the honor.

It was Carrick-on-Suir’s FET Center’s strategy toward the theme of ‘Litter and Waste’ that helped it receive the prestigious environmental symbol.

The flag was raised on site in Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, May 12th, following the ceremony in Hotel Kilkenny.