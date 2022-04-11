Carrick pipe replacement works to take 12 weeks

Works to provide a more reliable water supply in Carrick on Suir are due to get underway today.

Nearly one kilometre of watermains are to be replaced by Irish Water as part of their National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The work is in partnership with Tipperary County Council.

Gerry O’Donnell from Irish Water outlines the works to be carried out.

“These works involve the installation of approximately 980 metres of new 180mm HDPE pipeline and associated works including the replacement of 50 plus lead services.

“These works are being carried out in advance of proposed road and street improvement works along the N24 and will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.”

The works will take place between the junction of the N24 and Clairín Close – Circle K, along the N24 to the junction at O’Mahony Avenue and the R696 at O’Connor’s Bar.

Gerry O’Donnell says there will be some traffic disruption but the results will be worth it.

“Once complete these will improve the hydraulic performance of the water mains in the area, improve customer water quality by the removal of lead services and reduce leakage in the water system.

“Irish Water would like to apologise in advance for any disruption to the traffic and water supply. Details of any supply issues can be found on our website and customers can contact Irish Water directly on 1800 278 278.”