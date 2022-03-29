Carrick old post office to become a digital hub

The old post office in Carrick-on-Suir is to become a digital hub.

Part 8 planning was passed at the recent meeting of the Municipal District, proposed by Councillor Kieran Bourke, seconded by David Dunne for the development.

The plans will see the old post office in the town changed to a digital business hub.

There are minor works needed to the layout and this will include the installation of a lift.

The plans were referred to a number of relevant bodies for approval and consideration including Irish Water, the Heritage Council, and Fáilte Ireland.

There was one submission prior to the Part 8 proposal.

The submission suggested that the site would be better suited as a sport memorabilia museum, given its historical significance to the area and could have a link to the Tudor Artisan Hub.

However, the council found that the suggested use could not be facilitated in the space and the plans proceeded unchanged.

It was concluded that the project should go ahead, with councillors approving the Part 8 planning at their March meeting.

It was stated that this will enhance the digital hub already in place in Carrick-on-Suir and encourage greater footfall, as well as improving the aesthetic of the town.