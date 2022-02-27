Carrick councillor concerned about parking in the town

A Carrick-on-Suir councillor has concerns about limited parking on Kickham Street in the town.

A proposed development of 14 apartments has an allocation of just three spaces.

Sinn Féin Councillor David Dunne told Tipp FM that with all of the businesses on that street, more parking is needed.

He said that with a further proposal for another three apartments, there is not enough parking to meet the needs of tenants or shoppers:

“Potentially you could have 17 cars extra that can be approved for resident’s parking, so if they park on Kickham Street where the shoppers go that are usually parked there, we have two doctors on Kickham Street.

“When we are looking at the bye-laws for parking, that we might look at realigning the parking, the developer would have paid development levies so the money could be used from development levies just to turn the parking from parallel to the footpath to a right angle or at a 45 degree angle.”