Car park works in Thurles to begin in coming weeks

Works at the Parnell Street car park in Thurles are set to get underway in the coming weeks.

Local Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill, is among those to welcome the update, saying final designs are now being decided and that a contractor will be appointed by the Council “in the very near future”.

The works will include resurfacing of the car park, as well as installation of new footpaths of new electric vehicle charging points.

Local councillor, Jim Ryan, says the current car park surface is “deplorable”, and is pleased by the news:

“The intention is that the works will commence in the next couple of weeks. A contractor will be appointed to carry out the works on behalf of the Council.

“The intention is to try and do this in a way to cause the least disruption to traffic in Thurles. So hopefully the Council will maybe look at doing this during the school Mid Term Break, which would be a very good idea because Parnell Street is a very busy street here in Thurles. So this is a good news story.”