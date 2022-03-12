Cannonball run makes stop in Tipperary on Sunday

Millions of Euro worth of supercars will pay a visit to Tipperary tomorrow.

They are part of the Cannonball run which will be making its way from Kildare Village to Lismore Castle on Sunday

Over 100 super cars will stop off at Circle K in Cashel as part of their annual charity event.

The spectacular line-up of rare cars includes makes such as McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche and Maserati

They’re due to arrive in Cashel at 12.30pm and will spend around an hour at the Circle K before making their way to Lismore taking in Clogheen and The Vee.

To date the Cannonball Run has raised nearly €1.3 million for Irish charities and has been a huge hit in Cahir, Dundrum and Cashel over the years.