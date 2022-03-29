Calls for Tipperary Town ramps to be repaired or replaced

The condition of speed ramps in parts of Tipperary Town are to be assessed by the local authority.

It follows recent calls by local representative Tony Black who has asked the council to repair and if needs be replace the ramps in James Connolly Park.

The Sinn Féin Councillor also says more ramps are needed at other locations in the town.

“It’s become quite an issue and a lot of councillors are bringing it forward to the council calling for speed ramps to be place in areas to slow down vehicles.

“But my call this week was for the speed ramps in James Connolly Park to be repaired because a lot of people I know have driven over them and have damaged tyres on their vehicles and its just something that needs to be done as soon as possible.”