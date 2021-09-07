Calls for Stereme Site to be Considered for Housing Development

A North Tipperary councillor is calling on the Government to consider a site in Nenagh for upcoming housing developments.

As part of the recently announced Housing for All programme, 300,000 new homes are to built over the next ten years.

Independent councillor Seamie Morris is asking the Land Development Agency to consider a council owned site at Stereame, Nenagh, for affordable housing.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Cllr Morris said that this site is ideal for buildling on and is ready and available.

“I’m renewing a call for the Stereame site in Nenagh – it’s a shovel ready site, it’s owned by the Municipal Authority, it’s literally ready, it has all its services in place.

“I don’t think there’s a better site in the country that is available for an affordable and cost rental scheme.”

He added that the Land Development Agency had previously told him they were only interested in Nenagh, but he’s hoping that this will now change, as the Housing for All programme looks set to build houses in locations all over the country.