Calls for greenway between Clonmel and Thurles

There are renewed calls for a greenway to be developed between Clonmel and Thurles, which could build on the success of the blueway between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir.

Clonmel Councillor Pat English raised the issue recently saying that the project would be a fantastic amenity for locals and tourists alike.

He told Tipp FM it’s something that a number of people have been looking for, for some time and now there is an opportunity to have it paid for through the Active Travel funding.

“I just brought up the issue of it that the greenway between Clonmel and Thurles is a proposal there by a number of group and councillors Jim Ryan, Kevin O’Meara and myself have raised it on a number of occasions with notices of motions and the likes.

“There is a feasibility study being carried out at the moment, to see if it could work, and I presume landowners are being approached and the likes.

“But when you look at the great success of the blueway from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir, this could even be an extension of that blueway and could come from Clonmel and Thurles – it would be fantastic.”

Councillor English added that there is a serious commitment from Government at the moment to fund cycle and walkways like this through the Active Travel Fund.