Calls for more to be done to promote sports tourism in Thurles

There are calls for more to be done to promote sport tourism in Thurles.

It was raised at a recent meeting of the Thurles MD that despite the town being named a European Town of Sport 10 years ago very little has been done to highlight the fact.

Councillor Jim Ryan says that he has been calling for signage to recognise the title for years and is frustrated with the lack of progress.

He is calling on the council to erect signage to mark the award.

He told members that any other town would celebrate this and described the inaction as ‘appalling’:

“We have a fantastic opportunity in Thurles that we just don’t seem to be grasping, and I think the county council needs to take more action on it.

“I think it’s appalling that a town that has that prestigious award … that there’s not one sign in the town to highlight that.”