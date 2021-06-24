Calls for action on National Maternity Hospital – Deputy Lowry

A Tipperary TD has stressed the urgency of getting a National Maternity Hospital sorted, sooner rather than later.

Deputy Michael Lowry raised the issue in the Dáil yesterday, saying an expert group needs to be set up, to oversee the framing and management of big projects like this.

He said that we can’t afford to see a repeat of issues that arose with the National Children’s Hospital, with frustrating delays and alarming cost over-runs.

“The mothers of Ireland deserve modern accommodation, high tech equipment and top class support services.

“Despite the clear need, they cannot be provided at any cost – financial or otherwise. They cannot start out at one figure and then double, triple and quadruple, as time goes on.

“They cannot be built on sites that may result in legal wrangles for future generations.”