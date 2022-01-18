Call for public toilets for Templemore Town Park

Toilets could be installed in Templemore Park in the coming months.

This follows on from a request from Independent Councillor Eddie Moran.

He told Tipp FM that the park is widely used, but that toilets would make it more accessible.

No timeline was provided, but Cllr Moran is sure it will be carried out in the near future.

“I’m confident this will happen in Templemore, by the sounds I’m getting from the council and they’re very good, they came back to me very quickly early last week when I spoke to them about it before, but I just wanted to confirm with them in my own area today and get the support from the engineers that this will happen today.”