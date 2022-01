There are calls for the playground in Thurles to be upgraded with more of an appeal for older children and young teens.

Councillor Jim Ryan has asked the council to apply for funding to install a zipline, which he feels would appeal to those aged between 10 and 15.

Tipperary County Council apply for grants to do works or upgrades at two playgrounds every year.

They have said they will consider Thurles for a future application, but no timeline was given.