Call for Carers to qualify for Fuel Allowance

A local advocate for family carers says that targeted measures are required to help them deal with the rising cost of living.

Family Carers Ireland are concerned that carers could be pushed permanently into poverty unless action is taken.

The group says family carers often face higher bills when it comes to energy, health and transport.

Area Manager for South Tipp, Richie Molloy, has been outlining what they want to see the Government do:

“To extend eligibility for the Fuel Allowance because its hard to credit that Carers do not qualify for the Fuel Allowance at present. So we would call on the government to extend the eligibility there and allow anyone in receipt of the Carers Allowance to also qualify for the Fuel Allowance.

“And we’re calling this year in particular for a once off payment of €300 to be put on to the Carer’s Support Grant that’s paid in June.”