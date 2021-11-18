Call for additional bike parking in Clonmel

It’s hoped that additional parking for bicycles will be provided around Clonmel before Christmas.

The issue was raised by Councillor Richie Molloy at this week’s Clonmel Borough meeting who said there is currently only one bike rack in the town, on Parnell Street.

The engineer said that the Public Realm Plan for the main streets of the town will provide bike parking next year, but he will look into installing some in the meantime.

Councillor Molloy said this is really important if we are trying to encourage people to use their cars less.

“If we’re anxious to promote cycling and we’ve put a lot of money into cycle lanes all around the town, we really have to provide more cycle racks.

“I’m finding a lot of people coming to me there in the last couple of months saying where do they park their bicycles and even more so if they want to secure them with locks.

“There was a bicycle rack there at the Main Guard, but for some reason, it’s been gone for the last couple of months.

“I was happy the engineer said he will look in the short term to putting more bicycle racks in the town centre.”