Cahir Social and Historical Society welcome people back indoors tonight

Cahir Social and Historical Society get ready to welcome people back indoors this evening.

For the first time in two years the group will host a joint lecture by PJ O’Meara and Liam Roche called “Troubled Cahir, 1919-21″.

Speaking ahead of the event PJ said that indoor lectures are their ‘bread and butter’ and despite still hosting events during Covid they look forward to welcoming people back indoors.

The lecture starts at 8pm in the Galtee Suite of Cahir House Hotel and PJ gave Tipp today an idea of the stories that would be shared:

” The election of Marion Tobin to south Tipperary county council, in 1920 , she was the first ever female member of South Tipperary and possibly north Tipperary county council… and the second episode … a more tragic one was the capture and killing of District inspector Gilbert potter”.