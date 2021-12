A shopper in Cahir was among 26 Lotto players to win almost €30,000 each in last night’s midweek draw.

As the €19m jackpot again went unclaimed, additional funds went down to the Match 5 prize tier with 26 players across 13 counties winning €29,345 each.

One of those winners bought their ticket at Woodview Service Station in Cahir.

According to the National Lottery, almost €16m in boosted prize funds have been handed out since the main Lotto jackpot was capped on October 2nd.