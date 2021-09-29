Cahir should be part of a cycling, kayaking and walking trail to Carrick-on-Suir

A Cahir Councillor has called for a strengthening of the Cahir link to what he said is often termed as the Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir blueway.

Councillor Andy Moloney told the members of the Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District that a feasibility study is currently being carried out.

He told Tipp FM that there is scope for a trail from Cashel to Carrick-on-Suir that would incorporate cycling, walking and canoeing or kayaking.

“The link between the two towns of Cashel and Cahir is very important and more important than ever as it seems to be the Clonmel Carrick-on-Suir blueway, whereas in actual fact the blueway was set up as the Cahir to Carrick blueway and then it became the greenway between Clonmel and Carrick, but Cahir seems to have lost its status in that blueway.

“So, we need to get back on the pony here and start promoting the Cashel to Cahir cycling route and then you could kayak from Cahir down by Ardfinnan, Newcastle to Clonmel and you could walk from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir.”

He added that there is funding there and there is wasteland on the side of the N8 between Cahir and Cashel that could be used for a safe cycle lane.