Cahir and Nenagh will Stage Farmer Protests Today

Cahir and Nenagh will fly the flag for Tipp farmers today as farmers will take to the streets in towns across the country today for a nationwide rally.

They’ll be highlighting the importance of commercial farming to the rural economy and will warn against the dangers of current CAP proposals.

The IFA says the current direction of the common agricultural policy and the Government’s Climate Action Bill could shut down commercial farming in Ireland.

Irish Farmers Association President Tipperary’s Tim Cullinane says the farming sector is vital for rural regions and the aim of today’s protest is to highlight the vital contribution that agriculture makes to society.

The protests get underway from 11 o’clock this morning.