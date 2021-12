Plans for 48 new houses in Cahir are back on track.

An appeal had been lodged against Tipperary County Councils decision to grant permission for the development at Farranlahassery of the Clonmel Road in the town.

The proposals from JDM Construction Ltd was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála by the Hillview Crescent Residents Association.

According to the state planning appeals board this has now been withdrawn.