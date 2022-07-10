Cahir Gardaí hosting event today celebrating 100 years

Gardaí in the Cahir District are hosting an event today celebrating 100 years of the force.

They’ve already been positing videos to the Tipperary Garda Facebook page in recent weeks highlighting some historic events in the District.

Superintendent Eddie Golden outlines what’s planned for this afternoon.

“The Garda band are going to come down from Dublin. Hopefully around 1 o’clock the band are going to set up around the Inch Field – the car park. We’re hoping people will come along and enjoy the music.

“After that – hopefully the weather will be good – we’re going to march in a ceremonial formation up Castle Street from the bridge and unveil a plaque at the old Garda Barracks.”