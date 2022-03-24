Cahir boy raised more than €4,000 for Irish Cancer Society

A nine-year-old boy from Cahir has raised more than €4,000 for the Irish Cancer Society in memory of his mother.

Jack Joyce lost his mother Audrey to metastatic breast cancer in June of last year.

Supported by his father Dermot, Jack has taken on the challenge of walking 9,000 steps every day of March.

Speaking on Tipp Today, he spoke about how well the fundraising is going.

“About a week later, we hit our goal, which was €1,000 and now it’s all the way up to €4,000 and we’ve gotten over €4,000.

“I had to walk 9,000 steps for the month of March, every day for the month of March.”

Asked if he’d continue on, he said he would and that he hopes to raise €4,500 by the end of the month.

To donate visit this link; https://www.facebook.com/donate/480361560277171/10159482875148267/

To hear the interview in full, click here.