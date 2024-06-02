Cahill Welcomes €3.6 Million Housing Adaptation Grant For Tipperary

A Thurles TD has welcomed an €3.6 million Housing Adaptation Grant for Tipperary homes.

This is part of an overall €93 million funding boost announced by the Department of Housing which they say will deliver 13,000 grants across the country.

The Housing Adaptation Grant for Older People and Disabled People assists with adaptations, repairs or improvement works to homes to make sure they are more suitable to their needs.

Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill says this housing grant will be a priority for this government going forward.

“It’s part of healthcare now, we want to keep people in their own homes. And you know, as people get older, you have to make adaptations to houses and to make sure that people can stay,” he said.

“I think there’s recognition there that adaptations have to turn the houses to allow people to stay there and comfort. So I think yes, you will see this funding increasing as the years go by.”