Cahill says workers must be found far and wide to support ‘Housing for All’ plan

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says he’s hopeful that Irish construction workers will return home in the coming years to support a house building drive.

Yesterday the Government outlined it’s new ‘Housing for All’ plan, which proposes €20bn in spending over the next five years to deliver 33,000 homes per year.

Concerns have been raised about the construction workforce however, with an estimated 27,000 additional workers required to support such projects.

Fianna Fáil deputy Cahill says they’ll have to look far and wide for workers:

“There are 12,000 construction workers still on PUP, so obviously we need to get them back on building sites as quickly as possible.

“We have to get some international workforce here as well, and over the last number of years a lot of our skilled people have emigrated. Hopefully when they see this large-scale investment happening in Ireland, they’ll return home as well.”