Cahill: Redress scheme must cover houses effected by pyrite in Tipperary

A number of houses in Tipperary have been found to contain the same minerals effecting houses in Donegal.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says he has visited a home in Ballina, built with blocks containing pyrite.

He’s calling for any redress scheme that covers homes in the north West of the country, must also cover homes in Tipperary.

Deputy Cahill says there is more houses in Tipperary effected by pyrite:

“Last Friday morning, I visited a house in Ballina, which has done major refurbishments to their house as a result of pyrite.

“There is other houses in the area with the same problem.

“I have already contacted the Minister (Housing minister Darragh O’Brien) to say that whatever is agreed for the houses in May and Donegal has to be given o whatever county that shows up with mica and pyrite cases going forward.

“There is a number of cases in Tipperary and my understanding is they have come out of blocks supplied out of a quarry in Clare.”