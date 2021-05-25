Cahill questions spend on Shannon pipeline

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says he’s “seriously questioning” Irish Water’s spending priorities and has renewed calls for the Shannon water pipeline to be scrapped.

Raising the issue in the Dáil with the Taoiseach, Deputy Cahill said Irish Water’s use of capital should be examined in light of required investment in Waste Water Treatment Plants.

Micheál Martin said significant additional funding has been set aside for such plants, but didn’t get drawn on the controversial pipeline plans.

The proposed 170 kilometre route from Parteen to Dublin has been subject to strong criticism since the plan’s inception.

Deputy Cahill says the money for the pipeline could be spent far more wisely.

“330 million litres per day are proposed to be pumped from the Shannon into the pipe infrastructure in Dublin which is leaking half its water.”

“There are huge unease in the northern part of my constituency in Tipperary about this. The landowners along the route have already suffered from a motorway going through their lands and we seriously question Irish Water’s use of their capital.”