Businesses across Tipperary invited to apply for the 2022 Tipp Biz Awards

Businesses across Tipperary are being invited to apply for the 2022 Tipp Biz Awards.

The awards, hosted by County Tipperary Chambers of Commerce, aim to highlight local businesses in the county who are excelling in their field.

Award categories range from innovation to agriculture and manufacturing and hospitality, with June 30th being the closing day for applications.

Michelle Aylward, CEO of County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, outlines how businesses can apply:

“These awards are run every year, the most important thing is that you don’t need to be a member of County Tipperary Chamber.

“To enter the awards is free of charge, all you need to be is a business that is in Tipperary and the application is done online via our website.

“We have really simplified the entry process this year, you fill out the application and it goes off then to independent judging panel.

“We hope then to host the event then live on October 7th.

“There is nothing more prouder than to be judged by your peers and winning an award in your own county, it is just phenomenal.

“The awards are recognised all over Ireland and internationally that you’ve won this particular award.”