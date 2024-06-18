Young local entrepreneurs win prestigious award

A Tipperary school has won a major honour in the All-Island Junior Entrepreneur Programme Awards.

Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel received the Game Changers Award for their project, Super Drawer Boy.

It was one of just 12 category winners out of 200 projects submitted.

The class opted to write, illustrate and print a children’s book.

Super Drawer Boy is a superhero who can help people by drawing things that become real with his superpower pencil.

The budding entrepreneurs found a ready market in the school and the local community selling all 200 hundred copies and making a profit of €580.

The class will treat themselves to a group day out with their earnings.