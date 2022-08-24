Women in Business group to host local network event

The South Tipperary Women in Business are hosting a networking event to mark the start of a new business year.

An afternoon tea will take place in Raheen House in Clonmel on September 14th at 4pm.

Andrea Keenan, practitioner at the Foot Care Centre, Clonmel, is encouraging any women who are thinking of going into business to become members.

She is a former chairperson and member of the group and says women often face a different set of challenges when entering the world of business.

“If you are thinking of setting up a business, the Local Enterprise Office is amazing with mentoring, courses, and information. It’s much harder for women in business, we have other issues – trying to get finance, maybe balancing a family life. It is more difficult for women, so I absolutely would say to anyone thinking of going into business, or in business now, to come along and join us.”

The Afternoon Tea networking event costs €10 per person.

If you would like to attend, please email [email protected]

Become a member of South Tipperary Women in Business: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Tipperary/Training-Events/Networks/South%20Tipp%20Women’s%20Network/