Urban areas across Tipp included in Streetscape Enhancement Initiative

Six towns and villages in Tipperary are among 124 across the country to benefit from a new €7 million fund to enhance streetscapes & shopfronts.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative is seen as a key part of Our Rural Future and is designed to make rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit.

Under the scheme, property owners will be provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.

Nenagh, Carrick on Suir, Cashel, Cahir, Roscrea and Rosegreen are included in the scheme

The towns and villages announced by Minister Heather Humphreys today were selected by each local authority, which will now begin the process of advertising locally for applications.

Roscrea Councillor Michael Smith says it’s a very worthwhile scheme and is encouraging locals to get involved.

“It’s a great opportunity for Roscrea Town to take part in this scheme which will in effect I suppose give a facelift to the town.”

“It’s a scheme which is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and what we’re asking now is all the different commercial and residential businesses and units in the town to apply.”

“There’s an expression of interest up until the 7th of September. A great deal of funding is going to be available with between 70 and 80 percent depending on which category you fit in with”