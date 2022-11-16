Two new family run businesses open in Clogheen

Despite negative publicity nationally in recent times, local entrepreneurs have responded positively in a small Tipperary Town.

Following a controversial RTE report which described the area as ‘derelict’ Clogheen has seen two new businesses open their doors.

“The Frying Dutchman”, a fast food outlet, commenced trading on Friday last offering a wide and varied menu.

Just 24 hours later The Market Stone Restaurant welcomed its first customers.

Both businesses are family owned and are a welcome addition to the town that boasts a supermarket, hardware shop, chemist, awarding winning hair salon among others.