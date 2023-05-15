Two local businesses among this year’s Grow with ALDI 2023 finalists

Three Men in a Trailer from Dundrum and Tullahay Farm from Carrick-on-Suir are two of the 24 finalists for the ALDI program this year.

Their products will now go on sale in ALDI stores nationwide starting May 25th for a two-week period.

Artisan Ketchup producers Three Men in a Trailer’s three varieties – original, smoked and spicy – will all be available in at the end of the month.

Tullahay Farm, which produces soft cheeses and liquid whey drinks on a farm located at the foot of Slievenamon, will see their soft cheese flavours – honey and chilli and tomato basil and garlic – go on sale on May 25th.