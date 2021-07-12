Tipperary steel framing business acquired by a Kildare company.

Horizon Offsite, with headquarters in Cahir has been acquired by a Kildare company.as acquired by Etex, who have an Irish base in Athy.

This follows closely on the group’s purchase of Cork-based technical consultancy company Evolusion Innovation.

The Cahir company has 40 employees and they specialise in lightweight steel frames for residential structures, schools and hospitals.

Light gauge steel frame (LGSF) player Horizon Offsite has been serving Irish and UK markets successfully since 2016, with continuous top line growth.

Managing Director of Horizon Offsite, Ger Fahey told Tipp FM News this is a great move for the company and that they look forward to what the future holds.

“Horizon is delighted to become part of the Etex group. Etex and Horizon share a vision on Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) and the role this form of construction will have in the future.

“With the challenges of undersupply in the construction sector in Ireland, the UK and across Europe, we know our partnership with Etex will help to cater for this demand and also evolve Horizon to become a centre of excellence and global leader in MMC.

“Horizon will continue to offer a high-quality service to our existing clients and we will also continue to grow our client base with focus on excellence and real value. We look to the future in Horizon with excitement and optimism.”

Paddy Kelly, MD of Etex Ireland says “Ireland is facing major challenges when it comes to ensuring high-quality spaces for living and working to a growing population, quickly and sustainably.

“Etex’s modular and lightweight track responds to these challenges with ambition and focus, and Horizon Offsite will play an important role in our ability to deliver on these ambitions.”