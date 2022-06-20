Tipperary salon owner named ‘Best Established Businesswoman of the Year’

A Tipperary salon owner has won ‘Best Established Businesswoman of the Year’ at the Network Ireland Tipperary Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

Laura Moloney, owner of Laurel the Salon in Clonmel, will now represent Tipperary at the National Network Ireland Awards in October.

Laurel the Salon are renowend for their services in peels, facials, bridal skincare, signature brow and waxing.

The business owner has said that she is extremely proud of the salon and what they have achieved, and that client experience is always at the heart of the salon’s goals.