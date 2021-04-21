Tipperary publican says bars should reopen on May 24th

TJ McInerney of T J Macs Bar in Mullinahone says that the reopening of pubs should coincide with the reopening of indoor dining in the North.

The reopening of pubs and other personal services, non-essential retail, construction and religious services is expected to happen on a phased basis in May.

But the Mullinahone publican is warning that any delay would further devastate the industry which is already on its knees.

Speaking on Tipp Today, TJ McInerney made an impassioned plea for the Government to reopen pubs in May.

“Common sense has to prevail and it will be announced in the coming days – the 24th of May. That will coincide with the reopening of indoor dining in Northern Ireland – and it will give publicans along the border a chance.”

“But undoubtedly they’ll enjoy the civil liberties of another jurisdiction and they’ll spend their money elsewhere.”