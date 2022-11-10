Tipperary listeners choose Tipp FM over any other radio station

Tipp FM remains the most listened to radio station in Tipperary.

JNLR listenership data released today confirms Tipp FM’s position as Tipp’s Number 1 radio station with 73,000 listeners tuning in each week.

The award-winning station continues to rank among the most listened to local radio stations in Ireland.

The JNLR report, covering the period October 2021 to September 2022 shows radio enjoys huge audience numbers with 91% of Irish adults listening every week.

Tipp FM Programme Controller Stephen Keogh says it’s fantastic news.

“Another great set of numbers released today so we’re very happy to have consolidated our position as the number one station in County Tipperary.

“Thanks very much to all the hard working staff here, thanks to our very loyal advertisers but most of all thanks to everybody for listening.”