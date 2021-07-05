Tipperary groups boosted by allocations from Tesco Community Fund

Fourteen groups across Tipperary are set to benefit from the latest rounds of donations from the Tesco Community Fund in the Premier County.

€4,000 will be shared between the groups, who all support diversity and inclusion.

Every eight weeks, each Tesco store donates up to €1,000 which is then shared between local causes in the community. A group or cause can be nominated for a donation on the Tesco website.

In January of this year, the fund reached a milestone of having donated €5 million to causes and groups across Ireland since it was first set up.

Across Tipperary, the following groups benefitted from this latest round of donations.

Cashel Tesco donated to Cashel Town Schoolboys and Girls FC and Golden-Kilfeacle Ladies Football Club.

C-Saw House, Rehab Group Community Support Care and Tipperary Clonmel Community Pride were the charities chosen from Clonmel Tesco.

Nenagh Tesco gave funds to Foróige UBU Nenagh, Shannon Rovers Camogie Club and Trans Tipperary.

Roscrea Rugby Club were selected by Roscrea Tesco, Tipp Town Tesco supported Clanwilliam FC and the Tipperary Town Autism Support Group and Thurles donated money to Thurles Rugby Football Club, The Knights and Tipperary Pride.