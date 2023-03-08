Tipperary food & drink businesses invited to take part in a new initiative

The Homegrown at Maxol initiative by the convenience and forecourt retailer is calling on local small and medium-sized businesses in the food and drink sector to enter the program.

Entrants will be narrowed down to four finalists, with the winner receiving a listing in 72 Maxol stores for six months, as well as marketing support, mentorship, and the opportunity to showcase their product to 400 other convenience retailers.

The winning product or producer will be chosen by Maxol at the “Homegrown at Maxol Champion” 2023 event at the Maxol Retail Conference scheduled for April.

Apply here: https://homegrown.maxol.ie/