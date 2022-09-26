Tipperary Business Awards shortlist revealed

The awards will take place on October 7th at Clonmel’s Hotel Minella and will honour premier businesses in categories such as community impact, workplace wellbeing, social enterprise and skills.

Other categories include innovation, customer experience, enterprise resource management, digital transformation, smart manufacturing, start-ups, and agribusiness.

Tickets to the black-tie event are now on sale on the County Tipperary Chamber website.

Shortlist:

-CSR Community Impact Award shortlistees include Showground Shopping Centre Clonmel, Ryan’s Cleaning Waste and Recycling Thurles and Community Power Nenagh.

-The Skillnet Employer of the Year Award shortlistees include The Talbot Hotel Clonmel, Surecom Cahir and Waystone Cashel.

-Best in Workplace Wellbeing, Diversity and Inclusion shortlistees include Ryan’s Cleaning Waste and Recycling Thurles, Boston Scientific Clonmel and Cantwell Electrical Engineering Urlingford.

-Social Enterprise of the Year shortlistees include Down Syndrome Tipperary, Tipperary Credit Union and South Tipperary Arts Centre.

-The 2021 Tipperary Business of the Year shortlistees include Borrisoleigh Bottling, Boston Scientific Clonmel and Cantwell Electrical Engineering.

-AgriBusiness a new addition to the Business Awards this year and shortlistees include SAP Nurseries Cahir, Magners Farm Ballynonty and Field Exchange at Brookfield Farm Nenagh.

-The Outstanding Customer Experience Award shortlistees include Clonmel Credit Union, Laurel the Salon and AOK Dance in Clonmel.

-The Energy Management Leadership Award shortlistees include Ryan’s Cleaning, Waste and Recycling Thurles, Bulmers Clonmel and MSD Ballydine.

-The Digital Transformation Award shortlistees include Tipperary Tourism, Clonmel Credit Union and Red PR Clonmel.

-Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Award shortlistees include Borrisoleigh Bottling, Boston Scientific Clonmel and Surecom, Cahir.

-The Start Up of the Year Award shortlistees include The Lunch Bag , Mind Mommy Coaching and Soccer Goals Academy.

-The President’s Award will only be revealed on the evening. The winner is a Tipperary person who has excelled in their field and made a real contribution to society. Recent recipients include Adi Roche of Chernobyl Children International and Sr. Eileen Fahy the founder of Aiséirí Addiction Treatment Centres.