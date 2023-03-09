Tipperary based company scoops prestigious national award.

Ryans Cleaning which has its headquarters in Thurles has taken the Cleaning Service Provider of the Year – Specialist Award at the Irish Facilities Management Awards.

This is their second success in recent times, having enjoyed local success at the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards late last year.

As well as covering Ireland and the UK the family run business has expanded into mainland Europe in recent years.

They specialise in large event clean-ups and waste disposal at events such as music festivals, race meetings, sports events and all large indoor and outdoor events.

Among their Irish clients are Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin Zoo, 3 Arena, Electric Picnic and The Ploughing Championships.