Tipp woman takes up new role at top hotel group

A Tipperary native has been appointed as Director of Group Operations with Trigon Hotels.

The position is a new role for Trigon Hotels which operates the Cork International Hotel, The Metropole and the Cork Airport Hotel.

Carmel Lonergan from Rosegreen has extensive experience in the hospitality industry in both Ireland and internationally.

She began her career as a trainee manager at the Dunraven Arms Hotel in Adare. She graduated with Business in Hospitality Management from GMIT before moving to Grosvenor House in London.

Carmel also spent time in the United States before returning to Ireland 15 years ago.

She was part of the opening team of the Cork International Hotel in 2007 and has held numerous leadership roles at the hotel since then across events, sales and operations. In 2016, Carmel was appointed General Manager of the Cork International Hotel.

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth said, “I am delighted to announce Carmel Lonergan as Director of Group Operations. It is a new position that will see Carmel working closely with the management team and board, managing the day-to-day operations in our three hotels. Carmel brings with her a wealth of experience and her dedication and commitment to the industry shines through in everything that she does.”

Carmel Lonergan added, “I am delighted to be taking on this new role within Trigon Hotels. Exceeding customer expectations and providing warm and professional hospitality is more important than ever as the industry struggles with recruitment and other external business pressures. I look forward to working with the teams across Trigon Hotels to build on our successes whilst keeping both our team and customer needs at the core of our operations”