Tipp well represented in EY Entrepreneur Of The Year

A Tipperary businessman says it’s a privilege to have been shortlisted for this year’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme.

Of the 24 finalists in this year’s competition 3 hail from Tipperary – Ray Nangle & Geraldine Killian of The Lunch Bag in Nenagh and Declan Wynne of Skanstec in Clonmel are each nominated in the emerging category.

As part of the lengthy process towards the awards ceremony in November they all attended the CEO retreat in Singapore last week.

Declan Wynne is the Managing Director of Skanstec a specialist engineering company delivering infrastructural projects within the energy and telecommunications sector and he told Tipp FM it offered great insight into business development.

He also said that while they may be in different industries there were many shared issues to discuss.

“A lot of challenges are very, very common across a lot of sectors, particularly when we look at growth businesses, we look at emerging opportunities, we look at enablers in terms of achieving growth plans, a lot of the challenges around resources, funding, attraction of staff, ensuring that you have the right business model, and value proposition, certainly we can learn from each other. It’s a great opportunity and a real privilege and opportunity to be involved.”

He went on to commend his team in Clonmel for creating this success.

“I certainly wouldn’t be in this position if I wasn’t supported by a great group of people who are passionate about engineering and this is a great opportunity for me to learn personally absolutely but it’s a great opportunity for the business, its great exposure for the brand in the first instance abut largely the learning comes from the group of people that we are here with.”