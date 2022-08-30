Tipp Town businesses set for facelift

Tipperary Town has received a funding boost of €100,000 under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative.

Businesses in the town will now be eligible for this new funding stream to upgrade their building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced a total of €2.6 million for 26 towns nationwide today.

The news has been welcomed by local Senator Garret Ahern who says it will provide property owners in Tipp Town with grants they can use to give their business a facelift.

“It’s about making the town a vibrant and really pleasant place to live or visit post pandemic. Tipperary Town has been a real priority for Fine Gael over the last number of years that’s why we set up a task force that’s why an awful lot of money has been put into the town centre and this is another element of improving the main street in that town centre.”

He is also hopeful that this will offer business in Tipperary town the opportunity to get creative.

“I know the shop and business owners will be very pleased with that.. this money will be spent very quickly by Tipperary County Council to enhance the area.”