Tipp publican says latest Covid restrictions will cost jobs

A Tipperary publican has criticised the Government for using the hospitality sector as a ‘scapegoat’ with the latest restrictions.

The owner of Gleeson’s bar in Clonmel and Tipperary representative for the Vintners Federation of Ireland, said the new rules were a real blow to the sector.

Richie Gleeson told Tipp Today that the people react strongly to restrictions, which affects socialising.

“It’s very much a message sending device at this stage you know – hit hospitality and people respond to what’s happening in the pandemic a little bit stronger because we all enjoy our hospitality so much, we’re that kind of nation.

“It’s a wakeup call Fran yes, absolutely I believe so, it always seems to be a tactic of Government.”

He told Tipp Today that they will struggle against this latest bout of restrictions, but that they are expecting worse down the line.

Richie was clear that these new measures will result in job losses.